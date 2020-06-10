5th Judicial District attorney candidates to meet in online forum Thursday

The Eagle County Democratic Party is hosting a forum with Fifth Judicial District attorney candidates Heidi McCollum and Braden Angel on Thursday night.

McCollum and Angel will face off during the state’s primary election June 30, and the forum is meant to give the candidates an opportunity to address issues important to them as well as answer questions submitted by voters.

The forum will take place from 7-8 p.m. via Zoom. Anyone wishing to join can find more information about the event at EagleDems.org.