5th Judicial District attorney candidates to meet in online forum Thursday
The Eagle County Democratic Party is hosting a forum with Fifth Judicial District attorney candidates Heidi McCollum and Braden Angel on Thursday night.
McCollum and Angel will face off during the state’s primary election June 30, and the forum is meant to give the candidates an opportunity to address issues important to them as well as answer questions submitted by voters.
The forum will take place from 7-8 p.m. via Zoom. Anyone wishing to join can find more information about the event at EagleDems.org.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User