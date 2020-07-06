6 cases of coronavirus reported over holiday weekend

A mobile COVID-19 testing clinic is pictured April 21 in Silverthorne.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Summit County reported six new cases and two additional hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus over the three-day holiday weekend, according to its coronavirus webpage. Since Thursday, 195 people have tested negative.

The total number of cases is now at 293, which includes people who have tested positive for the virus and people who are highly likely to have the virus based on symptoms and exposure. The total number of hospitalizations since March 5 is now at 50.

Since the pandemic began, 2,455 people have been tested in the county. Of those tests, 237 have returned positive, 32 are pending and 2,120 have returned negative.

Testing is now available to those who are not experiencing symptoms of the virus but have been exposed. Centura Health provides testing at its Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco and through the county’s mobile testing program. To receive a testing order, call 970-668-5584.