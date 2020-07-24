6 new cases of coronavirus reported over the workweek

Medical supplies for coronavirus testing are pictured at the Summit Community Care Clinic in Frisco on March 30.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Summit County has reported six additional cases of the novel coronavirus since Monday, bringing the total number to 323, according to the county’s data webpage.

A total of 3,356 people have been tested for the virus. Of those tests, 253 have returned positive, 211 are pending and 2,892 have returned negative, 193 more than Monday.

The total number of hospitalizations since March 5 remains at 50, and two people have died of the virus.

The county changed its eligibility requirements for testing Thursday, July 23. Now, only people who are showing symptoms of the virus, have been exposed to the virus or have been in a large gathering where the virus is likely to have spread should be tested.

Centura provides testing at its Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco and through the county’s staged mobile testing program. The clinic in Frisco is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays.

The mobile clinic offers same-day, walk-in testing at the following locations:

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at the Breckenridge Recreation Center

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Clubhouse at Dillon Valley West

To receive a testing order and schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584.