6 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional hospitalization reported in Summit County

FRISCO — Six new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported on the Summit County coronavirus webpage Friday along with one additional hospitalization. The death of a Silverthorne man last weekend continues to be the only reported fatality related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The county now has a total of 93 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, and 38 patients have been hospitalized since March 5. Representatives from St. Anthony Summit Medical Center have refused to say how many patients are currently hospitalized. Doctors have said critically ill patients are being transported to the Front Range and that the local hospital is not near capacity.

More tests continue to be administered, as well. As of Friday, the county has reported 249 total tests, up 12 from Thursday. Community members have been critical of the county’s lack of testing capacity, but county officials have said that there is a nationwide shortage of test kids as well as testing backlogs at state and private labs.

By the numbers Summit County Positive: 93

Hospitalized: 38

Deaths: 1 Source: Summit County Public Health Colorado Positive: 8,280

Hospitalized: 1,636

Deaths: 357 Source: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Updated at 12:30 p.m. April 17. Updated at 12:30 p.m. April 17.

People ages 30-39 make up 20% of cases, more than any other age group. A total of 71% of cases are found in people ages 20-59. Three-fifths of all cases are men.

The county continues to prioritize tests for patients with moderate or severe symptoms as well as first responders and health care providers. Patients with mild symptoms are not being tested. County officials encourage people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 — including fever, muscle aches, cough, shortness of breath, headache and sore throat — to enter a report in the Summit County symptom tracker.