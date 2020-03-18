6 total COVID-19 cases now confirmed in Summit County

A COVID-19 testing kit pictured at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco on March 6.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

DILLON — One new case of COVID-19 has been reported Wednesday in Summit County following news of three additional cases Tuesday.

Part-time Breckenridge resident Michael Murphy said Tuesday that he tested positive. The Silverthorne Recreation Center employee who was tested last week also received a positive test result Tuesday. According to the town of Silverthorne, the employee was tested in Grand County, so it is unclear whether they are counted among the new cases in Summit.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area reported last week that one of its employees had been tested, but spokeswoman Katherine Fuller said Wednesday that she is unsure whether the employee was actually tested for COVID-19 because a test was not available.

No additional information has been released about the new cases.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Summit had six of the state’s 183 positives cases, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Despite the low number of confirmed cases, health officials are cautioning that the true number is likely much higher.

“We know there are likely thousands more in the state of Colorado,” Gov. Jared Polis said Monday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 33 tests were pending and 41 people had tested negative in Summit County.

Currently, only those who are 60 and older or have underlying health conditions will be tested, according to Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland. Health care workers and first responders also will be tested, she said.

More on COVID-19 The latest Summit County news, how to protect yourself and local resources.

All Summit County patients who are awaiting test results have been instructed to remain in self-isolation. At least five people have been hospitalized with severe symptoms, Wineland said Monday.

Across the state, 20 patients have been hospitalized, according to Polis.

The additional local cases of the new coronavirus come after news Sunday that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is asking residents and visitors of four mountain communities, including Summit County, to “minimize their contact with other people” in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Anyone who has been in Eagle, Summit, Pitkin or Gunnison counties in the past week should minimize all contact with other people, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms,” the Sunday statement read.

Those who are experiencing symptoms — including a cough, fever and shortness of breath — should call their health care provider and must be isolated for at least 10 days after the onset of symptoms, according to local health officials. People who were ill should leave isolation only after their symptoms improve and they don’t have a fever for 72 hours, without the help of fever-reducing medications.

Summit residents have been asked to do the following, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms:

Work from home, if possible

Only go out for necessities, such as groceries and medication

Maintain distance of 6 feet from others

Travel only in a private vehicle

Health officials also urged people to continue to get outside — alone or with members of their household — for some fresh air and exercise while maintaining distance from other people.