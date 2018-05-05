650 graduates receive their degrees from Colorado Mountain College

Colorado Mountain College celebrated 11 different commencement ceremonies over the past few days, bestowing 650 associate or bachelor's degrees, high school equivalency diplomas or certificates to graduates across the High Country.

Colorado Mountain College is a public local-district college that grants degrees and certificates through the bachelor's level. Each year, close to 20,000 students enroll at Colorado Mountain College.

Over 50 graduates received their degrees from Summit's own CMC Breckenridge and Dillon on Friday evening. Among them were Flor Cruz Valdez, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business administration. Valdez graduated from Summit High School in 2012 and is a first-generation college student. Valdez managed to work full-time as an academic advisor at CMC while earning her bachelor's degree with the help of her mentor, former IBM employee Sharon Koblinsky.

Graduate Jory Adams is one of the more insatiably curious students at Colorado Mountain College Breckenridge and Dillon. On Friday, he received not one, but four degrees, thanks in large part to the GI Bill. As a military veteran, Adams fully appreciated CMC's programs and services that help veterans earn college degrees. And as a nontraditional student he realized, maybe more than some, the indisputable value of knowledge. Adams received degrees in Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of General Studies and Associate of Arts in economics.

John Mein received his Bachelor of Arts in Sustainability Studies after completing a capstone project about his own efforts to make his cabin energy efficient. Mein created a short film titled, "Cold to Comfort – Improving Building Performance: 0042 Lookout Lane," a 20-minute short that details the steps involved in weatherizing and making a home as efficient as possible. After graduation, Mein will be going to Paonia at the end of June to start work at Solar Energy International.

