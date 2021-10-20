Registration open for 6th annual Girls on the Run 5K

Girls on the Run participants are pictured.

Joe Kusumoto/Town of Frisco

The town of Frisco will be hosting the sixth annual Girls on the Run 5K in Frisco on Nov. 13.

The race is being promoted as a fun run that is meant to celebrate the end of the 10-week Girls on the Run program, which is open to girls in third through fifth grades.

Girls on the Run is a nonprofit that seeks to inspire young girls to be “joyful, healthy, and confident” while targeting curriculum that mixes in running.

The 5K serves as the celebration for programs in Summit, Eagle, Park, Lake, Grand, and Chaffee counties. It is anticipated that more than 800 girls from these programs will be running the Frisco race.

The race is also open to anyone in the Frisco or neighboring communities who wishes to run a 5K.

The race will begin at 11 a.m. from Summit Middle School in Frisco and take the participants out and back on the Frisco recpath. The course is flat and offers views of Dillon Reservoir, Buffalo Mountain, Peak 1 and Mount Royal.

Because there will be a large amount of participants, the race will start in waves to prevent crowding on the course.

Online registration for the event is now open for $25 at GOTRWesternColorado.org. Participants can also register in person the day of the race for $35. Packet pickup and day-of registration will take place from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Summit Middle School.