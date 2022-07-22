6th annual Keystone River Run Village Art Festival comes to Summit County for weekend of creativity

Colorado photographer Jason Weiss is one of the featured artists at the 6th annual Keystone River Run Village Art Festival. The two-day event happens from Saturday, July 23, through Sunday, July 24.

Jason Weiss/Courtesy photo

The second stop on Howard Alan Events’ Colorado Summer of Art tour brings nearly 100 different artists to Summit County for the sixth annual Keystone River Run Village Art Festival. All artists will be there for the duration of the free, two-day festival that goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23, through Sunday, July 24.

The juried art show brings original, handcrafted artwork in a wide array of mediums and price ranges such as jewelry, paintings, glasswork, sculptures and more.

The art tour includes the 19th annual Downtown Aspen Art Festival, the second Annual Boulder Fine Art Street Festival on 29th Street, the 34th annual Beaver Creek Fine Art Festival and the inaugural Mountain Village/Telluride Fine Art Festival.

Visit ArtFestival.com for more information.