6th annual Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk raises more than $149,000

Over 400 people participated in the sixth annual Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk on Sept. 25 at Carter Park in Breckenridge. The walk is organized by Breckenridge Grand Vacations’ philanthropic program, BGV Gives, and is inspired by the late owner of the company.

This year’s walk has raised more than $149,000, with $135,300 of that from 28 local and national sponsors. An additional $8,750 of in-kind and trade support was received from six vendors. As the six-year total for the event began approaching $1 million, the Mike Dudick and Millisor families pledged the final $29,408 to hit the landmark.

Money raised goes toward the Rob Millisor Heart Health Fund at The Summit Foundation. Grants from the Heart Health Fund have supported free monthly heart health screening events by St. Anthony Summit Hospital, infant CPR kits for parents, AED units for various Summit County organizations and more.

Donations to the walk and for heart health programs in Summit County can still be made online at BGVGives.org/heart-health-walk.