7 new cases of coronavirus reported as Vail Health closes testing clinic in Summit County

Taylor Griffith, a paramedic for Stadium Medical, tests a patient for coronavirus at a mobile testing site in Dillon Valley on Wednesday, April 29. The Summit County Public Health Department has increased the amount of available testing throughout the county.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

Seven people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases in Summit County to 166, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

Also Tuesday, Vail Health CEO Will Cook announced the Eagle County hospital will no longer provide testing at the Howard Head Sports Medicine clinic in Silverthorne because the county no longer needs as much testing help from Vail Health.

Summit County Assistant Manager Sarah Vaine confirmed that, saying the number of appointments at the clinic have dropped.

Vail Health started providing testing in Summit County on April 21 after county officials asked the hospital for help. A total of 924 people have been tested since early March. The Vail Health clinic tested 275 of those people who were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Vail Health will continue to provide mobile testing in Summit County. In an email Tuesday, Vail Health spokesperson Sally Walsh said testing will be available through the mobile clinic from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

The clinic will be at a different location depending on the day. On Wednesdays, it will be at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center in Silverthorne. On Thursdays, it will be at the Breckenridge Recreation Center. On Fridays, it will be at the Dillon Clubhouse. Email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org to schedule an appointment.

Centura continues to provide daily testing at the Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco. Anyone with symptoms can be tested. To receive a testing order, call 970-668-5584.