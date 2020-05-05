7 new cases of coronavirus reported as Vail Health closes testing clinic in Summit County
Seven people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases in Summit County to 166, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.
Also Tuesday, Vail Health CEO Will Cook announced the Eagle County hospital will no longer provide testing at the Howard Head Sports Medicine clinic in Silverthorne because the county no longer needs as much testing help from Vail Health.
Summit County Assistant Manager Sarah Vaine confirmed that, saying the number of appointments at the clinic have dropped.
Vail Health started providing testing in Summit County on April 21 after county officials asked the hospital for help. A total of 924 people have been tested since early March. The Vail Health clinic tested 275 of those people who were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Support Local Journalism
Vail Health will continue to provide mobile testing in Summit County. In an email Tuesday, Vail Health spokesperson Sally Walsh said testing will be available through the mobile clinic from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
The clinic will be at a different location depending on the day. On Wednesdays, it will be at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center in Silverthorne. On Thursdays, it will be at the Breckenridge Recreation Center. On Fridays, it will be at the Dillon Clubhouse. Email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org to schedule an appointment.
Centura continues to provide daily testing at the Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco. Anyone with symptoms can be tested. To receive a testing order, call 970-668-5584.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User