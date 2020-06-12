7 new cases of coronavirus reported throughout the workweek

Coronavirus testing is available to anyone experiencing symptoms as pictured at a mobile testing clinic April 21 in Silverthorne.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Summit County reported seven new cases and one additional hospitalization due to the novel coronavirus in the past five days. There were 47 additional negative tests in the same timeframe.

Since the first confirmed case of the virus March 5, the county has reported a total of 261 cases, according to the coronavirus webpage. A total of 48 people have been hospitalized with the virus since early March.

The county has tested a total of 1,689 people for the virus. Of those tests, 214 have returned positive, 1,396 are negative and 22 are pending.

People who wish to be tested can call 970-668-5584 to set up an appointment at either Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine or Summit County’s mobile testing program. Testing is now available for people who don’t have symptoms but were potentially exposed to the virus.

The Summit Daily News is providing case number updates twice a week: on Mondays to report positive cases over the weekend and on Fridays to report numbers from the week.