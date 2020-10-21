7 new child advocates sworn in for CASA of the Continental Divide

Child advocates are sworn in during a ceremony Oct. 14 at the Summit County Justice Center in Breckenridge.

Photo from Janine Mariani / CASA of the Continental Divide

On Oct. 14, seven new child advocates were sworn in for CASA of the Continental Divide by Judge Mark Thompson of the 5th Judicial District at the Summit County Justice Center in Breckenridge.

These volunteers will serve as child advocates throughout court proceedings in Summit, Clear Creek, Eagle and Lake counties.

CASA of the Continental Divide advocates work through the court process with children who experience abuse, neglect, extreme learning challenges and other difficulties. The advocates work to get to know the children, their families and their specific circumstances. They often interview therapists, teachers or other experts in order to give the court an opinion of what they believe is in the best interests of the child.

Of the seven volunteers who were sworn in, two were from Summit, three were from Eagle and two were from Lake and Clear Creek counties, respectively.

According to a press release from CASA, volunteers are vital in advocating for children in local communities especially during the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization is always looking for volunteers and has training sessions scheduled throughout the year. Those interested in donating, volunteering or learning more about CASA can visit MtnCASA.org or contact Program Coordinator Janine Mariani at janine.mariani@mtncasa.org.