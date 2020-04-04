7 new coronavirus cases bring Summit County total to 50

Medical supplies for COVID-19 testing are pictured at the Summit Community Care Clinic in Frisco on Monday, March 30.

DILLON — Public health officials reported Saturday that 50 people are confirmed to have the novel coronavirus in Summit County, an increase of seven from Friday.

Also in the Saturday update on the county’s coronavirus webpage, it was reported that 159 people have been tested, including 42 pending tests and 82 negative tests. The county has said the total number of tests will not add up to 159 because some residents are being tested outside the county. As of Saturday, about 38% of tests have come back positive.

Cumulative hospitalizations since March 5 increased to 30. Those hospitalizations include 14 patients who have tested positive, 12 negative, three pending tests and one lost specimen.

There remains zero COVID-19-related deaths in the county as of Saturday.

The distribution of positive cases between genders as of Saturday was 58.8% male and 41.2% female. The age group with the highest percentage of positive cases is 50-59 at 20%. The county also reported its first positive cases among children ages 9 or younger. No one between the ages of 10 and 19 has tested positive.

Among the 50 cases are some people who are untested but have exhibited strong COVID-19 symptoms and had known close contact with someone who tested positive.

County officials have emphasized that the number of confirmed cases is an under-representation of the true spread of the virus in the area. That is why health officials are asking anyone with symptoms of respiratory illness to fill out the Summit County Symptom Tracker. As of Saturday afternoon, the tracker had 1,291 responses.