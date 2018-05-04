$7,500 reward now offered for whereabouts of Steamboat Springs resident

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The reward has been increased to $7,500 for information leading to the whereabouts of 38-year-old Steamboat Springs resident Matthew Shelters.

Shelters was last seen during the early morning hours of April 24. Video surveillance shows him leaving Back Door Grill on Oak Street at 12:20 a.m.

The disappearance has baffled friends and family members.

Shelters’ brother Nathan Shelters has traveled from Oregon to Steamboat Springs to help with the search.

On Wednesday, he made a plea for help during an interview with Steamboat Radio.

“We’re in a situation where we have way too little information,” Nathan Shelters said. “The police are working really hard, but we need more information.”

Nathan Shelters also expressed gratitude to the Steamboat community for their help and continued support.

“It’s overwhelming the amount of support that we’ve got here,” Nathan Shelters said. “It’s incredible. Without these people, I don’t know where we would be.”

Steamboat Springs Police Department has been reviewing video surveillance from the community and continues to follow up on leads.

“We continue to work on following up on any tips,” Chief Cory Christensen said. “We are also communicating regularly with the family.”

Police have not uncovered any evidence that a crime has been committed.

The Urbane clothing store in downtown Steamboat has been helping coordinate search efforts.

At the business, there is a gridded map, and volunteers are working through areas to search.

There are 2,300 people now following a Facebook page called Search for Shelters, which has information about the search efforts.

By Thursday evening, more than $10,000 had been raised on a fundraising website to help pay for costs associated with the search.

Shelters works at E3 Chophouse as a bartender and has an apartment at The Flour Mill along the Yampa River.

Police were not searching for any vehicles associated with Shelters’ disappearance.

Shelters is white, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has a beard and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, a dark-colored, flat-billed hat, brown pants and light-colored shoes.

People with any information are asked to contact Steamboat police by calling 970-879-1090.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland.