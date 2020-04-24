8 new cases of coronavirus reported Friday as number of tests increases rapidly

N95 masks are pictured at the Summit Community Care Clinic in Frisco on Monday, March 30.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Eight more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Summit County to 113, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The jump in positive cases comes with expanded testing efforts in the county. As of Friday, 449 people have been tested, close to double the 249 people who were tested a week ago. Of the total tests, 100 are pending. As of this week, testing at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center and Vail Health clinics became available to anyone who is symptomatic.

The hospital’s testing center is open daily at the Vista Professional Building on School Road by Summit Middle School. It is open to anyone experiencing COVID-like symptoms — including fever, muscle aches, cough, shortness of breath, headache and sore throat — but a testing order is required, which can be obtained by calling 970-668-5584.

The Vail Health clinic at Howard Head Sports Medicine in Silverthorne has expanded its testing capabilities. People experiencing symptoms can be tested Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays by emailing summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org to set up an appointment.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The total number of hospitalizations since March 5 remains at 38, and the total number of fatalities remains at one.