8 new cases of coronavirus reported over weekend

Coronavirus testing is available in Summit County as pictured at a mobile testing clinic April 21 in Silverthorne.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Summit County reported eight new cases of the novel coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases to 254, according to the most recent update on the county’s COVID-19 case data webpage. In the same two-day time period, 64 tests returned negative.

A total of 1,632 individuals have been tested in the county since the virus officially made its way to the area in early March. To date, 209 individuals have tested positive, 1,349 have tested negative and 19 tests are pending results. Additional cases are considered presumptive positive because they are epidemiologically linked to a positive case.

The number of cumulative hospitalizations stayed put at 47. One person has died from the virus in Summit County.

Community members with symptoms can be tested through Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine and the Summit County mobile clinic. Residents should call 970-668-5584 to receive a testing order.

Beginning Monday, the Summit Daily News will provide updates on positive cases twice per week: on Mondays to report positive cases over the weekend and on Fridays to report positive cases during the week. The Summit County Public Health Department will continue to update case data each weekday at Co.Summit.co.us/1323/case-data.