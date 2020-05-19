8 new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday
Positive cases of the novel coronavirus reached the 200 mark Tuesday, according to Summit County’s coronavirus webpage.
Eight additional people have tested positive for the virus since Monday. As of Tuesday, 1,192 people had been tested, 31 more than Monday.
Until Monday, the county was reporting two coronavirus fatalities. However, that number has since changed to one death. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recently changed the classification for deaths relating to the virus to include only people who died of the disease. The county’s first reported death of a Silverthorne man, who tested positive for the virus after his death, is no longer counted as a coronavirus death.
Testing continues to be available for those who have symptoms of the virus. To receive a testing order for an appointment at Centura’s Center for Occupational Medicine daily testing clinic, call 970-668-5584. To schedule an appointment to be tested at Vail Health’s mobile testing clinic, email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org.
