8 takeaways from Colorado’s new congressional map
The proposal still needs to be approved by the Colorado Supreme Court, but here’s a look at how it would affect the state’s political makeup
The Colorado Sun
DENVER — Some folks are loving the new, eight-district congressional map approved by Colorado’s Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission in an 11-1 vote late Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Others, not so much. But it’s been clear from the start of the process that not everyone would be happy with how a new map would end up. The proposal must be approved by the Colorado Supreme Court by Nov. 1 or be sent back to the commission for revisions. For now, though, here are eight takeaways from how things shaped up.
First, incumbents remain in their (relatively safe) districts. The redistricting commission was forbidden from drawing maps benefitting Colorado’s seven congressional incumbents, but all of them remain in their districts under the proposed map and are poised to keep their jobs.
“This map is good news for pretty much every current incumbent,” tweeted Dave Wasserman, U.S. House editor of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.
The one potential outlier is Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, whose 7th Congressional District would remain anchored in Jefferson County but now includes the central mountain counties of Lake, Park, Teller, Chaffee, Custer and Fremont, most of which lean conservative.
Read more at ColoradoSun.com.
