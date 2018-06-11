$8,000 bike stolen from Ride the Rockies in Breckenridge

The Breckenridge Police Department is on the lookout for a man they believe stole a high-end road bike this weekend during the Ride the Rockies event.

The suspect, described as a 50 to 65-year-old man who's approximately 5-foot-7 inches tall, entered the bike corral area at the Breckenridge Recreation Center at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, and left with a Cervelo R3 carbon road bike valued at about $8,000, according to a news release from Breckenridge PD.

This is the first recorded bike theft at Ride the Rockies in its more than 30 year history, said tour director Deirdre Moynihan.

"We've never had a bike theft before," said Moynihan. "We'll have increased security at all our other locations, and we're working very hard to figure this out. We are active participants in keeping the bikes safe."

Moynihan said that the event's bike corral was completely fenced in with only one way in and out. She also noted that Ride the Rockies has paid security monitoring on all of their bike corrals, and that participants aren't supposed to be able to retrieve their bikes without a matching wristband, similar to a coat check.

"We've definitely had a dialogue with security," said Moynihan, who declined to speculate on how the man may have circumvented the event's security measures.

There have been 25 reported bike thefts in Breckenridge over the last two years, said Colleen Goettelman, administrative supervisor for Breckenridge PD.

There is a silver lining for the victim of the theft, however, as he'll get to finish the race thanks to donations from local bike shops and others involved in the event.

"We travel with a lot of bike shops, and we all worked together to make sure he had a bike to finish the race," said Moynihan.

The Ride the Rockies route is set to move into Steamboat Springs on Tuesday, and into Grand County on Wednesday before returning to Breckenridge on Friday.

Police are circulating photographs of the suspect and asking anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the man to call the Breckenridge Police Department at 970-453-2941.