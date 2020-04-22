85 additional people tested for coronavirus; 1 new case confirmed

Jake Mogerman, an emergency medical technician at Vail Health's cardiovascular clinic, puts on personal protective equipment before testing a patient for coronavirus at the drive-up location outside of Howard Head Sports Medicine in Silverthorne on April 21.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Since Tuesday, an additional 85 people reportedly have been tested for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of people tested to 350. Of those, 66 tests are pending. One additional case of the new coronavirus has been reported, and there have been no new hospitalizations or deaths, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The increase in testing follows the opening of the Vail Health clinic in Summit County on Tuesday, when 48 people were tested. The criteria for testing also has been expanded at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, which is now testing anyone who is symptomatic. The mobile testing clinic also continues to make its rounds.

In Summit County, the most impacted ethnic group is the Hispanic population, which makes up 57% of positive cases. White, non-Hispanic people make up 41% of cases. The most impacted age group is individuals who are 30-39 years old, making up 22% of coronavirus cases. When looking at gender, men make up 62% of cases while woman account for 39%.