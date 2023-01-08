91 people, including four children, died as a result of domestic violence in Colorado in 2021, report says

At least 91 people, including four children, died in 2021 in Colorado as a result of domestic violence, according to a report released Friday by the Attorney General’s Office.

The number marks the highest number of domestic violence deaths in the state since 2016, when the newly established Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board began tracking them.

At least 45 people were killed by their intimate partners and 14 were collateral victims, such as children, family members, coworkers, neighbors or bystanders who were with the victim at the time of the domestic violence, and 32 were perpetrators, the report said . Similar to years past, 88% of the victims were women and 90% of the perpetrators were men. The victims ranged from 1 month old to 91 years old.

Domestic violence is disproportionately happening in rural counties, according to the report.

The board, which was designed to review data and make policy recommendations, suggested more trauma-informed training for judges who are able to intervene in domestic violence issues inside the courtroom. Judges need more resources to help them understand domestic violence cases and to make evidence-based decisions that lead to better outcomes for victims, the report said.

Read more on ColoradoSun.com .