92 Silverthorne businesses awarded grants for COVID-19 relief

The town of Silverthorne’s Sustain Silverthorne Business Emergency Relief Grant has provided assistance to 92 businesses. The program dedicated $350,000 to aid the town’s independently owned businesses that have been closed or severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home order. The grant funds are intended to be used by retailers and service providers to pay for “essential business-related expenses” such as payroll, rent, mortgages and utilities.

Applications for the grant were due April 7. Ninety-two businesses were awarded between $1,000 and $15,000, and grant money distributed was based on need. Checks to grant recipients will be mailed by April 17. Mayor Ann-Marie Sandquist stated in a news release that the hope is that the grants will help businesses stay poised to reopen once they are able.