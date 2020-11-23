9280 Pond Hockey Tournament at Keystone canceled due to COVID-19
January’s 9280 Pond Hockey Tournament on Keystone Lake has been canceled.
MGD Events said the cancellation of the Jan. 22-24 event was related to COVID-19 concerns.
Geoff Dell, 9280 Pond Hockey co-founder, said in a statement that given the current guidelines set by Gov. Jared Polis and Summit County’s position on the state’s COVID-19 dial, including participant limits on outdoor events, make it impossible to hold the tournament safely.
Even if the county’s position on the dial were to improve, Dell said the participant limits wouldn’t increase enough to make a difference for the tournament.
The tournament, which was founded in 2014, quickly grew into the largest all-ages outdoor hockey tournament in North America.
Mike Gempeler, 9280 Pond Hockey co-founder, said in the statement that the tournament already has secured dates for the 2022 event and has started planning.
