9Health Fair coming to Breckenridge April 4

Blood work and other tests at the 9Health Fair are available at a reduced cost.

Courtesy 9Health Fair

A 9Health Fair is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 4 at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge, 107 Denison Placer Road.

The fair offers discounted lab screenings as well as free health screenings, including hearing, vision, body mass index, blood pressure, breast, prostate, oral, foot, skin and more.

New this year are a $60 baseline health screening, which includes blood chemistry and hemoglobin A1C, as well as a $100 essential health screening, which includes blood chemistry, hemoglobin A1C and Vitamin D. Additional screening options range in price from $25 to $50.

Learn more about available screenings and sign up at 9HealthFair.org/health-fairs/spring/485/index.