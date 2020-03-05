9Health Fair coming to Breckenridge April 4
A 9Health Fair is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 4 at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge, 107 Denison Placer Road.
The fair offers discounted lab screenings as well as free health screenings, including hearing, vision, body mass index, blood pressure, breast, prostate, oral, foot, skin and more.
New this year are a $60 baseline health screening, which includes blood chemistry and hemoglobin A1C, as well as a $100 essential health screening, which includes blood chemistry, hemoglobin A1C and Vitamin D. Additional screening options range in price from $25 to $50.
Learn more about available screenings and sign up at 9HealthFair.org/health-fairs/spring/485/index.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.