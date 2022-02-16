A-Basin adds 10 electric car charging ports to ski area parking lot

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has added 10 charging ports for electric cars to its Early Riser parking lot.

The ski area received funding from the Xcel Energy EV Readiness Program and the state of Colorado Energy Office Charge Ahead Grant to cover the cost of purchasing and installing the charging stations.

A-Basin skiers can use one of the 10 charging ports, which are at the front of the Early Riser lot, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The ports are free for the remainder of the winter season and can be accessed using the app Chargepoint, according to a news release.

The chargers don’t have any time limits and can deliver 25-30 driving miles per hour. However, ski area officials ask that people move their vehicles once they’re fully charged.

The charging ports are part of the ski area’s effort to become carbon-neutral by 2025, A-Basin Sustainability Manager Mike Nathan said in the release. Nathan said the ski area envisions installing more electric vehicle chargers over time and transitioning its vehicle fleet to be completely electric.