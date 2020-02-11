CDOT avalanche mitigation work slides ‘Widowmaker’ path above U.S. 6, A-Basin closure continues

A member of official personnel working on Colorado Department of Transportation's avalanche mitigation work on U.S. 6 above Arapahoe Basin Ski Area assesses the deposit from a slide of The Widowmaker path, triggered by CDOT's avalanche mitigation work, deposited on U.S. Highway 6 Tuesday morning.

Courtesy Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

After recent stormy weather dropped 43 inches in four days at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, A-Basin this morning is closed as the ski area works with the Colorado Department of Transportation to mitigate avalanche paths above U.S. Highway 6 and across the highway adjacent to the ski area.

As of Tuesday at 10:05 a.m., the ski area and CDOT’s work together on avalanche mitigation resulted in a slide of The Widowmaker avalanche path, which is located about a mile west of the ski area’s base, down U.S. Highway 6. The slide deposited six to eight feet of snow on U.S. Highway 6, which as of around 4 a.m. was already closed to traffic for the mitigation work.

“Using a helicopter, CDOT deployed an explosive on the path creating an avalanche that deposited 6-8 feet of snow on US Highway 6 approximately one mile west of Arapahoe Basin,” A-Basin Chief Operating Officer Al Henceroth said on his blog. “The highway is closed at this time. Crews from both CDOT and Arapahoe Basin are working to clear the highway. Exact time for the highway to re-open is unclear, but I estimate we are looking at a couple hours. I will keep posted as more information becomes available.”

About a half hour earlier, Henceroth wrote on his blog that CDOT was conducting avalanche mitigation work on The Widowmaker as well as the The Professor avalanche path directly across from the ski area’s base above U.S. Highway 6 and Grizzly Bowl.

Henceroth then wrote on his blog at 10:35 a.m. that despite The Widowmaker slide and avalanche mitigation work, A-Basin does have the ski area’s lift, ski patrol and snow cat crews on site working to open the ski area.

“While some of our employees are on the other side of the slide,” Henceroth wrote, “we have enough people here to get the ski area ready. Once the highway does open, Arapahoe Basin will be open for normal operations. We will keep you posted on timing.

Under bluebird skies, Henceroth described conditions as “beautiful.” The ski area’s Tuesday morning report recorded three inches of new snow, bringing the total to 46 inches – nearly four feet – over the last five days.

“The skiing is pretty darn good,” Henceroth wrote.

Update at 10:05. As a result of avalanche mitigation work, The Widowmaker slid and put 6-8 feet of snow on Highway 6. CDOT and A-Basin crews are working to clear it right now. As soon as we have an opening time, we will let you know. — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) February 11, 2020

US 6 EB/WB: Safety closure between MM 220 and MM 229. Hazmat vehicles are to stage at Eisenhower Tunnel and will be run at the top of the hour or as traffic allows. https://t.co/JzzJiP04E3 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 11, 2020

Mitigation work is still ongoing along Highway 6 and the road is still closed. We will open as soon as we can after that work is complete. Stay tuned for updates as we get more info. — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) February 11, 2020

As of 10:00 AM, HWY 6 to the Basin is still closed for CDOT's avalanche mitigation work on The Professor, Widowmaker and Grizzly Bowl. Thank you for your patience. We'll share an update as soon as we can. — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) February 11, 2020

– Summit Daily Sports & Outdoors Editor Antonio Olivero contributed reporting