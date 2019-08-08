Arapahoe Basin partners with Monarch to offer additional days for passholders

A snowboarder rides in a terrain park in June at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Courtesy Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced Thursday that it will add three days at Monarch Mountain to its season pass, according to a news release.

Monarch season passholders also will get three days at A-Basin.

In the past week, A-Basin also has announced that it has joined Ikon Pass and The Mountain Collective pass.

The additional days at Monarch are the final changes to passes for the 2019-20 season, ski area spokeswoman Katherine Fuller wrote in an email.