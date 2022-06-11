A-Basin to begin summer operations on June 24

After wrapping up its winter season on Sunday, June 5, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has announced that it will open for summer activities on Friday, June 24.

The ski area will be open daily starting on June 24 until Sept. 5. A-Basin offers a plethora of activities during the summer including guided climbs, its aerial adventure park, hiking, biking, scenic chairlift rides, disc golf and mountain dining.

A-Basin will also offer a full slate of special summer events throughout the entire summer. Events include a trail running race series, disc golf tournaments and a Reverse Enduro mountain bike race on July 30.

A-Basin will also host an Oktoberfest celebration Sept. 17 and 18 and a Hazel Miller outdoor concert on September 24.



For more information on summer offerings at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area visit ArapahoeBasin.com.