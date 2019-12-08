A-Basin to host environmental education night

DILLON — Celebrate Nature’s Wonder, a free event that includes short films and environmental education, is from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, on the first floor of the A-frame lodge at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Presenters include Sustainable Hiker/Skier, Colorado Open Lands, Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance, Blue River Watershed Group and Summit County Open Space. There will be door prizes, including an A-Basin season pass, Faction skis, Never Summer snowboard, Leftover Salmon tickets and more.

Find more information at arapahoebasin.com/events.