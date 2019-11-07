A boogie woogie bash: Breckenridge, Copper host opening day parties

Yaksta, born Kemaul Martin, is a reggae and dancehall artist from St. Mary, Jamaica. He will headline World Music Development’s Boogie Woogie concert at the Riverwalk Center on Friday, Nov. 8.

FRISCO — Copper Mountain Resort and Breckenridge Ski Resort open Friday, Nov. 8, meaning its time to celebrate the arrival of the winter season and all four Summit County ski areas being open to the public. The pair each has its own events going on, in addition to parties happening at neighboring mountains and surrounding towns.

Having a ball in Breckenridge

Don’t fill up too much before heading to Breckenridge because free waffles will be given to guests at the Peak 8 base area while supplies last. After breakfast, but before you strap into your gear, enjoy music from a DJ, giveaways and a performance of the national anthem in honor of Veterans Day. Breckenridge Ski Resort Vice President and Chief Operating Officer John Buhler will countdown to the first chair when the Colorado SuperChair lift begins spinning at 9 a.m.

Go to the Riverwalk Center following the day on the slopes for a concert produced by World Music Development. Taking the stage first is TLoop at 8:30 p.m. Tony Loops, the real name of the musician, is a live looping multi-instrumentalist who makes sounds for yoga classes, festivals and more.

Tony Loops, who performs as TLoop, joins Yaksta and Split Window at the Riverwalk Center on Friday, Nov. 8. The concert celebrates Breckenridge Ski Resort’s opening day and a portion of sales go toward Summit Habitat for Humanity.

Then Alma’s Split Window is next at 9:15. The large ensemble, sometimes up to 12 musicians, plays many genres. The group started in 2012 as a duo by Jodi Messa and Julian Daknis.

Lastly, headliner Yaksta and his band will perform his signature Caribbean reggae and dancehall sounds at 10:30. Born Kemaul Martin, Yaksta was raised by a single mother in St. Mary, Jamaica. He got his passion from her because she had to abandoned her singing career when she became pregnant.

“She passed on that information to me, and she was my drive to do more and accomplish more,” Yaksta said. “Music has always been a part of me since I was a kid. It was like my first girlfriend.”

Yaksta studied music and fashion design, but has put that on pause while he focuses more on his music and his debut album, “King of the Bush,” which will release next year. He’s mainly been writing and singing his own songs but has recently branched out into learning how to play the piano. “The piano is more expressive and gives you a deeper connection to what you’re doing,” Yaksta said.

The artist arrived last week to adjust to the elevation and cold and is excited to perform in Summit County for the first time.

“I think bringing this new effort to Breckenridge can be good for the Colorado market,” Yaksta said. “It’s going to be an epic show. … Something takes over your body after like five seconds of performing and the nerves go away.”

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show, with 10% of gross ticket sales being donated to Summit Habitat for Humanity. Visit worldmusicdevelopment.org to purchase.

Welcoming winter

If you’re not headed to Breckenridge, be sure to set your alarm for Copper’s opening festivities. The first 50 skiers and snowboarders will receive 10 Barrel Brewing Co. flannel shirts and Ten Mile Tavern will be giving away Pray for Snow candles to the first 150 people who purchase a 10 Barrel beer. The restaurant’s mug club also will be on sale throughout the weekend, which includes limited mugs, dining specials, events, a swag bag and $1 off 10 Barrel beers throughout the winter.

Make a note to head back to the mountain, as Woodward Copper will host its annual Barn Bash at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. There will be free sessions, giveaways, a skate bowl expression session and autograph signings with pro skateboarder Phil Hansen and pro skier Lupe Hagearty. Woodward also will screen the snowboarding film “Joy,” featuring Red Gerard, Ben Ferguson and Sage Kotsenburg.

The winter version of the Copper Live music series begins Saturday, with a performance by jam band Tea Leaf Green from the San Francisco Bay Area. Then Summit County’s own Chris Bauer Trio will perform Sunday, Nov. 10. Live music will continue on weekends throughout the winter season.

A Key(stone) to Fun

Keystone Resort was one of the first in the state to open, but that doesn’t mean base-area activities are paused until the high season. Warren Station kicks off its Get Stoked Music & Movie Series this weekend with two days of concerts and adventure sports screenings. First, San Diego’s Dubbest and Boulder’s Policulture perform an eclectic mix of reggae, dub and ska on Friday, Nov. 8.

Policulture, a mountain reggae band from Boulder, plays at Warren Station in Keystone on Friday, Nov. 8. The concert kicks off the venue’s Get Stoked Music & Movies Series, which continues Saturday, Nov. 9.

Courtesy Keystone Neighbourhood Co.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with music starting at 7:30. Tickets are $10 in advance and $13 the day of. Visit warrenstation.com for more information and to purchase.

Then, grab some popcorn Saturday, Nov. 9, for two showings of Level 1 Production’s “Romance” and Faction Ski’s “The Collective.” “Romance” is the final chapter of annual films by Level 1 and showcases the modern era of skiing with athletes in places like Colorado, Montano, Idaho and Switzerland.

Meanwhile, “The Collective” is shot on location at places such as Leysin and Saas Fee, Switzerland; Hakuba, Japan; and Helsinki, Finland.

There will be giveaways, a photo booth and drinks along with the films. Proceeds will benefit Team Breck Sports Club and Team Summit. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for the first showing and 6:30 p.m. for the second. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of. Visit warrenstation.com to purchase and for more information.

On Saturday, the resort itself will also continue its daily pancake breakfast the the Summit House and Nature Valley bag toss tournament at LaBonte’s Cabin. Trout Steak Revival will play in River Run Village from 2–4 p.m. In honor of Veteran’s Day, Military Epic Pass holders can get their pancakes for free from Nov. 9–11 and guests can fill out thank you notes for the military as they enjoy patriotic treats while listening to Trout Steak Revival. The Frisco Funk Collective will perform on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Summit House.

Off the slopes

There’s more happening this weekend than what is at the resorts. The Dillon Dam Brewery throws its annual Pray for Powder party with KSMT at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Along with lift ticket deals, the brewpub and radio station will host frozen T-shirt and Ullr drawing contests in addition to other chances to win tickets to Loveland Ski Area and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and other swag.

The Bakers’ Brewery in Silverthorne will be having its own winter party at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, as well. Though free to attend, $15 gets you 15 samples from participating breweries like Bootstrap Brewing Co., Horse & Dragon Brewing Co., HighSide Brewing and Guanella Pass Brewing. Bakers’, of course, will have its Winter is Coming saison aged three different ways. Denver-based band Float Like a Buffalo will play later in the evening to keep the party going. The band made its debut at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer and was named Best Funk Band by Westword Magazine.