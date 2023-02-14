A chance to earn free books and local gift cards from the library as part of the Yeti-Set-Read challenge ends soon

The teen area of Summit County Library’s Frisco location is pictured.

Summit County Library/Courtesy photo

Summit County Library’s Yeti-Set-Read challenge ends March 1, along with the opportunity to earn free books and a local gift card. So far, 34 have completed the challenge so far, and 197 are still racing toward the finish line.

Challenge participants need to finish five books in five unique genres before March 1 to receive a book, a coffee shop gift card for adults and a sweet treat gift card for kids. Genres are biography, non-fiction, fantasy, mystery, poetry, science fiction and historical fiction.

All reading is tracked through Beanstack, the library’s free online reading log website. Library patrons can access their individual reading log by going to SummitCountyLibraries.Beanstack.org . From there, patrons can register themself or their child for any of the library’s reading challenges, including the popular year-round 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Patrons can also review books, log their time spent reading, climb leaderboards and see what their friends are reading on Beanstack. No library card is needed to participate in the program.

If someone does not yet have a library card and all the benefits it provides, they can get one from any of Summit County Library’s three locations located in Silverthorne, Frisco and Breckenridge. Library cards are free for all Summit County workers and residents. Other options are available for Colorado residents and short-term visitors, too. Information on applying for a card can be found at SummitcountyLibraries.org/contact/FAQ .