A coin flip for a white Christmas
FRISCO — According to the National Weather Service, the highest chance of Christmas Day snow the county has is in Dillon and Frisco with a 50% chance of snow during the day, but little to no snow accumulation is expected.
In Silverthorne and Breckenridge, the chance of snow is 40%. Temperatures will hover around 33 and 34 degrees Fahrenheit. After Wednesday, there is a slight chance of snow through Saturday.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.