A coin flip for a white Christmas

Holiday lights twinkle in Breckenridge’s Blue River Plaza on Friday, Dec. 20.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — According to the National Weather Service, the highest chance of Christmas Day snow the county has is in Dillon and Frisco with a 50% chance of snow during the day, but little to no snow accumulation is expected.

In Silverthorne and Breckenridge, the chance of snow is 40%. Temperatures will hover around 33 and 34 degrees Fahrenheit. After Wednesday, there is a slight chance of snow through Saturday.