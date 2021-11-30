‘A Furry Little Christmas’ airs Sunday
The UPtv movie “A Furry Little Christmas” premieres at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. The film was shot in Frisco earlier this year.
According to a news release, the movie is about a big-city veterinarian who falls for a small-town doctor when he sets out to re-create a New York City Christmas in her Vermont hometown.
“A Furry Little Christmas” stars Kristi McKamie, Jonathan Stoddard, Pono Say, Amie Dasher, Teeshay Shah and Theresa Lang.
