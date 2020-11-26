A-Lift development to bring townhomes, condos and a hotel to Copper Mountain

The A-Lift Neighborhood development will bring five single-family homes, 10 townhomes, a condo building and a hotel to Copper Mountain.

Rendering from Continuum Partners

KEYSTONE — A new neighborhood development is set to bring five single-family homes, 10 townhomes, a condo building and a hotel to Copper Mountain.

The Summit Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved the final plat for the development — which has been named the “A-lift Neighborhood,” after the resort’s Alpine lift — at its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 24. The approval of the final plat allows for a 7.7-acre lot to be subdivided from 165 acres of space in the Copper Mountain East Neighborhood Subdivision.

The completed development will feature a 53-room hotel and 21 condo units with one deed-restricted unit available for employee housing, Senior Planner Jessica Potter said.

Developers plan to begin construction on the project in the spring, which will be a culmination of about three years of planning, Potter said.

“In the spring, we’ll see a grading and excavation permit to start putting infrastructure in and potentially see some … townhome site plan review coming in the spring, as well,” she said.

Potter described the development as having “a lot of history.” The developers first came to the board in 2017, proposing 12 single-family homes or 30 duplex equivalents, according to previous Summit Daily reporting.

In the original plan, the development was set to be complete in two years. However, the rezoning of the project wasn’t completed until 2019.

Commissioner Karn Stiegelmeier raised concerns about how the development will affect surrounding wetlands and wildlife.

“I remember in this plat it seems very difficult not to disturb wetlands,” Stiegelmeier said at the meeting.

The finalized plat allows space for wetland crossing and ensures the wetlands will not be disturbed, Potter said.

“We’ve really vetted where all of the easements will go — easements for water, sewer, cable, etc. — and those will avoid ski slopes and wetlands, as well,” she said.

Many details about the project remain unknown. The project’s developers, Continuum Partners and Powdr-Copper, are still working to determine pricing of the different units, according to Alana Watkins, spokesperson for the development. Watkins also was unable to comment on the potential bedroom and bathroom breakdown of the units in the development.

The project will cost about $100 million overall with the first phase of construction expected to cost around $11 million, Watkins wrote in an email.

“We’ve enjoyed working with staff on this project and looking forward to moving things forward hopefully next spring,” Continuum Partners Developing Manager Mike Anderson said at the meeting.