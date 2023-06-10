A Non-operative Medical Approach to Sports and Spine Care

Dr. Brian Barnett joins Panorama Summit Orthopedics & Spine Center with a holistic approach.

Dr. Brian Barnett works with patients of all ages who have orthopedic injuries and pain conditions, using an innovative and individualized approach.

After years of education and diverse experience, including 2 ½ years in the Peace Corps, the native Coloradan is happy to return to his home state, in his new position at Panorama Summit Orthopedics & Spine Center.

Barnett is a fellowship trained, board-certified physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R) physician who specializes in non-operative treatments of sports, musculoskeletal and spine conditions.

One of his core values revolves around truly listening to his patients’ concerns and goals and collaborating with them — a philosophy that remains at the forefront of the entire team at Panorama Summit.

“Panorama has a unique set of surgeons and staff who are all very community based. Our approach to medicine includes getting to know patients and building relationships. It’s pretty unique in our field,” Barnett said. “When patients come to Panorama, it really is a medical home for all of their musculoskeletal and spine care.”

He works closely with other physicians and physical therapists, and, when necessary, utilizes minimally invasive procedures to achieve optimal results, with the goal of getting patients back to their favorite activities.

He employs cutting-edge technologies, often combined, to diagnose and treat a variety of musculoskeletal conditions and injuries with a high level of precision. For example, in addition to x-rays or an MRI, he might utilize an ultrasound to produce high-resolution images of a rotator cuff, knee, spine or other painful area, while working together with the patient to localize the anatomical structure causing the source of pain. When indicated, he combines ultrasound with electrodiagnostic studies to diagnose nerve injuries and localize areas of nerve impingement.

His treatment options include traditional interventions, such as steroid injections and radiofrequency ablations, as well as newer treatments using the patients’ own cells, such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and bone marrow-derived signaling cells (BMAC) — sometimes referred to as “regenerative” or “orthobiologic” treatments — which help facilitate and augment the natural healing process and reduce inflammation.

“I often see very robust outcomes with orthobiologic treatments. There is a large body of level-one evidence (the highest level of medical evidence) showing efficacy of orthobiologics for a variety of orthopedic conditions, ranging from joint arthritis to injured tendons to discogenic low back pain,” Barnett said.

However, he doesn’t immediately jump to those interventions, even though associated risks are very minimal because they utilize the patient’s own cells. Often, he begins with physical therapy to address biomechanical issues. For example, knee pain in women may stem from mal-tracking of the knee cap due to anatomical differences in the hip angle when compared to men. In this case, physical therapy can effectively address how the quad muscles fire to improve how the knee cap glides.

Common conditions Barnett treats include arthritis, knee meniscal injuries, hip labral tears, hamstring and elbow tendinopathies, plantar fasciitis, rotator cuff injuries, carpel tunnel syndrome and back and neck pain. He treats everyone from kids with sports or rapid growth injuries to 80-somethings with complex spine issues.

“My ideal patient is someone who is motivated to improve and return to an active, fulfilling lifestyle, and really, the full spectrum of age ranges fall into that,” he said.

Barnett draws from a rich and unique background of life and educational experiences, making him easy to relate to. His great uncle (a general surgeon) started the hospital in Del Norte, and Barnett himself grew up in South Fork and attended Monte Vista High School in the heart of the San Luis Valley. He instructed skiing at Sunlight Mountain Resort and guided rafts on local rivers. After he served in the Navy, he completed his bachelor’s degree in African history and European colonialism at San Francisco State University.

His “long road” home to Colorado first led him to spend 2 ½ years in Morocco as a Peace Corps volunteer — and that’s where he became inspired to become a physician. He worked in the Youth Development and Education sector, and when he witnessed groups of physicians who traveled to Morocco to treat everything from stomach pain and skin problems to cleft palates and club feet, the swift impact they had on his host community left such a strong impression that he shifted his interest from pursuing a doctorate degree in history to earning his medical degree.

He attended the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed residency at the University of Kentucky before completing his fellowship training in interventional spine, sports and regenerative medicine at the esteemed Bodor Clinic in Napa, California. After most recently practicing at Summit Health in Bend, Oregon, he and his wife — a pediatrician who will be joining Centura’s primary care office in late summer — look forward to sharing the outdoor lifestyle Colorado has to offer with their 4-year-old daughter.

To book an appointment at the 68 School Road Frisco, CO location, please call 970-262-7400.