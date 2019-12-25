A white Christmas for Summit County but little snow accumulation

Summit County ski areas are enjoying a white Christmas with a bit of fresh snow on their morning reports and flakes forecast to continue falling into the weekend.

Not much snow is expected to accumulate, though, with a total of 1-4 inches forecast for the ski areas, according to opensnow.com.

In the towns, there is a slight chance of snow through Saturday with little to no accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs are expected to be in the 30s with overnight lows in the single digits through Friday. Daytime highs dip into the 20s starting Saturday.