A woman was dismissed by the endurance community — until she climbed 14 of Colorado’s tallest mountains in less than 45 hours
Bagging the speed record helped establish Andrea Sansone as an elite endurance athlete, not just the partner of iconic athlete Andrew Hamilton
The Colorado Sun
GOLDEN — Andrea Sansone was riding in the car back to Golden in August after becoming the first person ever, man or woman, to climb 12 fourteeners in 24 hours. She just wanted to sip on that elusive cocktail of elation and exhaustion. But her partner, Andrew Hamilton, couldn’t help himself. He suggested another challenge.
Hey, he said, turning to her from the driver’s seat. What about summiting all the fourteeners in Nolan’s 14?
Sansone couldn’t believe it. Only three hours had passed since completing a feat that would finally give her some real respect among the supportive, but persnickety, cult of extreme endurance athletes. Couldn’t she just enjoy that?
Well, no, Hamilton argued, she was in incredible shape and he believed in her. His faith was rewarded: A month later, she broke the women’s speed record for Nolan’s 14, giving her a third record obscure to the general public but revered in the endurance world.
The respect she earned this summer was a long time coming. Hamilton always believed in her. But at first, many others were skeptical.
