AARP accepting Community Challenge grant applications
Applications are being accepted for the AARP Community Challenge grant program, which aims to fund “quick-action” projects that spark change across the country, according to a news release.
The program is open to nonprofits and government entities, and other types of organizations will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
AARP will prioritize projects that:
- Increase civic engagement with innovative and tangible projects
- Create vibrant public places that improve open spaces, parks and access to other amenities
- Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options that increase connectivity, walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, access to transportation options and roadway improvements
- Support the availability of a range of housing that increases accessible and affordable housing options.
- Demonstrate the tangible value of “Smart Cities” with programs that engage residents in accessing, understanding and using data
- Other innovative projects to improve the community
The application deadline is 9:59 p.m. April 1, and all projects must be completed by Nov. 9. To submit an application or for more information, visit AARP.org/communitychallenge.
