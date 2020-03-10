AARP accepting Community Challenge grant applications | SummitDaily.com

AARP accepting Community Challenge grant applications

News | March 10, 2020

Staff report

Applications are being accepted for the AARP Community Challenge grant program, which aims to fund “quick-action” projects that spark change across the country, according to a news release.

The program is open to nonprofits and government entities, and other types of organizations will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

AARP will prioritize projects that:

  • Increase civic engagement with innovative and tangible projects
  • Create vibrant public places that improve open spaces, parks and access to other amenities
  • Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options that increase connectivity, walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, access to transportation options and roadway improvements
  • Support the availability of a range of housing that increases accessible and affordable housing options.
  • Demonstrate the tangible value of “Smart Cities” with programs that engage residents in accessing, understanding and using data
  • Other innovative projects to improve the community

The application deadline is 9:59 p.m. April 1, and all projects must be completed by Nov. 9. To submit an application or for more information, visit AARP.org/communitychallenge.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

News
See more