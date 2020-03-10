AARP accepting Community Challenge grant applications

Applications are being accepted for the AARP Community Challenge grant program, which aims to fund “quick-action” projects that spark change across the country, according to a news release.

The program is open to nonprofits and government entities, and other types of organizations will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

AARP will prioritize projects that:

Increase civic engagement with innovative and tangible projects

Create vibrant public places that improve open spaces, parks and access to other amenities

Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options that increase connectivity, walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, access to transportation options and roadway improvements

Support the availability of a range of housing that increases accessible and affordable housing options.

Demonstrate the tangible value of “Smart Cities” with programs that engage residents in accessing, understanding and using data

Other innovative projects to improve the community

The application deadline is 9:59 p.m. April 1, and all projects must be completed by Nov. 9. To submit an application or for more information, visit AARP.org/communitychallenge.