Abandoned campfire left near Breckenridge during red flag warning

BRECKENRIDGE — On Sunday, the Red White & Blue Fire District received a call that there was a wildland fire on Iowa Hill Trail in Breckenridge. Firefighters arrived on the scene in one fire engine and found an abandoned campfire that was still smoking. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters as the campfire was just a few hundred yards from the lower trailhead, according to Battalion Chief Drew Hoehn.

An abandoned campfire at this time in Summit County is a major hazard. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. for most of Summit County and surrounding areas due to dry and windy conditions.

Hoehn said the campfire was not in a designated fire pit or grate, which is prohibited during Stage 1 fire restrictions which are currently in effect for Summit County. Hoehn also reminded campers that all campfires should always be fully extinguished before leaving them. Fully extinguished means the site of the fire is cool to the touch, which is most easily reached by pouring water on it until then.