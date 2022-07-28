About 25 people age 14 and younger get abortions in Colorado each year

Protestors hold up signs in support of abortion access on July 4, 2022. The Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in Breckenridge in June 2022.

Eliza Noe/Summit Daily News

COLORADO — More than 120 girls ages 14 and younger have had abortions in Colorado in the past five years, including eight 12-year-olds, according to the state health department.

The state statistics do not include any children younger than 12, though doctors who provide abortions in Colorado said they have treated 10- and 11-year-olds. One doctor interviewed by The Sun said she was recently subpoenaed to testify against the accused rapist of an 11-year-old who came to her for an abortion.

The Sun requested the age data, which spans from 2017-21, from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment as the nation deals with the repercussions of last month’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v. Wade. Abortion rights advocates are pointing to the story of a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio as an example of how state laws are affecting pregnant people around the country, including children who are victims of incest and rape.

The Ohio girl traveled to Indiana in June to get an abortion because it was illegal in Ohio. With the fall of Roe, which provided a consitutional right to an abortion, an Ohio “heartbeat” law went into effect, making abortions after six weeks of pregnancy illegal in that state. Now lawmakers in Indiana, where abortion is legal until 22 weeks, are scheduled to consider further restrictions during a special legislative session this week.

Some of the young people who received abortions in Colorado were from other states, though the specific number was not available.

