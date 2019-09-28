Above the Blue “Reddz” owner to open new restaurant in Alma
BRECKENRIDGE—Stephen Dickinson, owner of Above the Blue “Reddz” restaurant, boasts the only late night grub spot in Breckenridge that stays open until 2:15 a.m. The restaurant is a walk-up counter on Breckenridge Main Street that specializes in late night comfort food like gyros, meatball subs, tacos and falafel.
Dickinson has announced his new restaurant project: “Continental Divide.” The restaurant will be located in Alma and will offer breakfast and lunch. Dickinson hopes to open the restaurant sometime in November.
Business