‘Abstract Dreams’ opens at Portfolio Gallery

“Cool Blue Evening” is one of the works featured in Portfolio Gallery’s “Abstract Dreams.” The show is running through May 1.

Kim Roberts/Courtesy photo

Portfolio Gallery’s newest show spotlights three Colorado artists and how they find inspiration for their abstract pieces in the mountains, lakes and other aspects of the great outdoors.

Called “Abstract Dreams,” the show opened Tuesday, March 1, and features works by Kim Roberts, Nikki Neinhuis and Devyn Grundy.

The works are on display through May 1. Portfolio Gallery is located at 226 S. Main St., Breckenridge. Visit PortfolioBreck.com for more information.