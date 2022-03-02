‘Abstract Dreams’ opens at Portfolio Gallery
Portfolio Gallery’s newest show spotlights three Colorado artists and how they find inspiration for their abstract pieces in the mountains, lakes and other aspects of the great outdoors.
Called “Abstract Dreams,” the show opened Tuesday, March 1, and features works by Kim Roberts, Nikki Neinhuis and Devyn Grundy.
The works are on display through May 1. Portfolio Gallery is located at 226 S. Main St., Breckenridge. Visit PortfolioBreck.com for more information.
