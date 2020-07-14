‘Accomplice’ pedals into Breckenridge for a drive-in movie

Cam McCaul and Tyler McCaul bike Utah in Teton Gravity Research “Accomplice.” The company’s latest film is an homage to bicycles and will be shown as a drive-in movie this weekend in Breckenridge.

Katie Lozancich / Teton Gravity Research

Bicycles have become a hot commodity during the pandemic as both a means of transportation and a method of exhilarating exercise. This weekend, presented by Breckenridge Creative Arts in partnership with Breck Film, Teton Gravity Research will showcase those trusty two wheels during a drive-in screening of “Accomplice” at the parking lot of Colorado Mountain College’s Breckenridge campus, 107 Denison Placer Road.

Directed by Jeremy Grant and from the producers of “UnReal” and the director of “Where the Trail Ends,” the film is a love letter to bikes. It will take viewers to locations across the globe with the world’s top riders while highlighting that bicycles are vehicles for the human spirit.

Advance reservation is required before seeing the film Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18. The film is free though there is a suggested donation of $20 per car. Parking begins at 7:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 9. Entry will not be allowed past 8:45 p.m.

Once parked, guests must stay inside their vehicles at all times unless using a restroom. Masks must be worn when outside of the vehicle.

Visit BreckCreate.org to reserve a spot and for details on additional procedures.