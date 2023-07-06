Ace Hardware to open Silverthorne location at Summit Place Shopping Center

Ace Hardware will be opening a location at the Summit Place Shopping Center in Silverthorne, according to a news release from Kornfeld Real Estate.

The Ace Hardware will take over the former Tuesday Morning storefront at the shopping center near Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 6, the new release states, and occupy 11,500 square feet of space on the ground floor.

“We believe there is demand for a locally-owned hardware store that provides excellent service,” Brad Kornfeld, the managing member of Summit Place Associates LLC, said in the news release. “The operator coming to Summit Place is experienced and first-rate.”

Several offers were made for the former Tuesday Morning space and Summit Place Associates spent time looking at the market, other businesses in the shopping center and the community needs before selecting Ace Hardware, Kornfeld said in the release.

Kornfeld Real Estate also recently completed a renovation of the shopping center to piggyback off the remodel of the TJ Maxx and Seirra building, which is owned by another party, according to the news release. With the Ace Hardware, the shopping center has just one vacant retail space of 1,354 square feet, according to the company.

All vacant office suites above the Ace Hardware are also being updated for new tenants, according to Kornfeld Real Estate.

“Quality retail space of this size and location doesn’t come on the market very often so we had a lot of interest,” said Kornfeld. “We wanted to get it right and we believe Ace Hardware will do very well at Summit Place.”