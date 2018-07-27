Active duty military and veterans get free access to all Colorado state parks in August

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is honoring veterans and active-duty military next month by offering free admission to all of Colorado's 41 state parks in August.

"We greatly appreciate our active duty service members and veterans for their service to our country," said Kris Middledorf, CPW area wildlife manager. "We also recognize that it goes beyond the individual service member or veteran, it also includes the spouses and children who spend their lives supporting their family members who may be in harm's way or serving in an essential role in the defense of our nation."

Eligible veterans can pick up a hangtag and pass on Aug. 1, and the program is expected to continue every year in which general fund dollars are appropriated by the General Assembly for the service, according to a release from CPW. Proof of service must be presented at any CPW office or state park to enjoy the benefits, though no further proof is necessary for those already in the CPW system as a veteran or active duty military.

Veterans and active military, including reserves and members of the National Guard, must show CPW staff one of the following as proof of service: active or retired military identification, DD Form 2, DD Form 2765, DD214, Veterans Affairs medical card or a current Colorado driver's license or state issued ID printed with a veteran seal.

Once eligibility is confirmed service members will be given a military hangtag to place under their rear-view mirror, which will give free admission to all passengers of the car all month. Though park fees are waived, activities such as fishing and camping still require a valid license or reservation.

"There is no easy way to thank our military members for their selfless service, said Middledorf. "One thing we are proud to do is invite our veterans and active duty service members and their families to enjoy the outdoors with us at our state parks and state wildlife areas. We wouldn't have these beautiful public lands, rivers, and lakes to enjoy had it not been for the sacrifices of so many generations of veterans and current active duty service members."