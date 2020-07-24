Activities for getting out in the open air

Latasha Dunston is hosting a plein air workshop on the patio of the Old Masonic Hall. The outdoor activity is just one option for people to safely explore this weekend.

Courtesy Breckenridge Creative Arts

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

Virtual events are all the rage, but you — or your internet bill — may be feeling a little burnt out by Zoom after Zoom call. As long as you properly wear a mask and follow social distancing and good hygiene practices, it’s possible to have some fun nowadays in the open air.

If you’ve missed enjoying a picnic at the Dillon Amphitheater while listening to live music, you’ll be happy to know that the venue is offering a chance to enjoy light refreshments and unbeatable views. Patrons must be mindful of the one-way traffic patterns during the happy hour and can’t bring in bags, pets or outside alcohol. The happy hours take place from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday afternoons through Aug. 14, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Breckenridge Creative Arts is hosting a plein air painting workshop, which literally means in the open air, on Saturday, July 25, on the patio of the Old Masonic Hall. The class is taught by visiting artist Latasha Dunston, who painted the solidarity mural right next to the gallery. Dunston will go over basic watercolor techniques and have participants paint the surrounding area.

It lasts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and costs $30, or $23 for BreckCreate members. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase.

Before you’ve painted your masterpiece, however, head on over to the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center to catch a concert by the National Repertory Orchestra and get those creative juices flowing. There, a string quartet will perform on the outdoor stage from 5-6 p.m. Friday, July 24.

The event is free and doesn’t require preregistration. A quartet will perform at the same time and place the following Friday, July 31.

The music may put you in the mood for a romantic night of dancing, in which case you should visit the Barney Ford lot at the corner of South Ridge Street and East Washington Avenue in Breckenridge. Austin Bresina from Studio B Dance Center will teach Latin dance to you and your partner under the stars from 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 24.

Participants must be 21 or older. The cost is $20, or $15 for members. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase.

Afterward, bust out those dance moves in the comfort of your own home or on your lawn Thursday, July 30, with Frisco’s Concert Not in the Park series. Surf rock band The Beloved Invaders will play inside 10 Mile Music Hall and stream it live from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The group pays instrumental originals and covers such as Dick Dale’s “Misirlou,” The Chantays’ “Pipeline” and The Ventures’ theme to “Hawaii Five-O.”

The show is free to watch online at the town of Frisco’s YouTube and Facebook pages. It also can be attended in person by purchasing a table to benefit Rotary Club of Summit County. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information and to donate.

What I’m Reading ‘March’ by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell I’ve had this three-part graphic novel sitting on my end table since last year and only read it last month. Though I try to only recommend media I’m currently engaging with, it feels appropriate given Rep. John Lewis’ passing. The trilogy flips back and forth between moments in the civil rights movement like the Selma to Montgomery marches and former President Barack Obama’s inauguration to show how far — and when making a mental leap to today, how little — we’ve come. Notably, the powerful autobiography highlights how Lewis delivered a speech at the Washington Monument when he was 23. Lewis was the last surviving speaker from that historic day. Much of the speech could be written today and be just as relevant now. Lewis was an inspirational icon.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit.