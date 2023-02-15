Adam Frisch announces another run against U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in 3rd Congressional District

LEFT: Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District makes a campaign stop to speak with supporters at Wild Beaver Mountain Man Emporium on Oct. 4, 2022, in Creede. RIGHT: Democratic candidate for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District Adam Frisch holds a town hall meeting Oct. 11, 2022, in Montrose.

RJ Sangosti and William Woody/The Denver Post

Adam Frisch will once more run to unseat the far-right incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, he announced early Tuesday morning.

For his second run, Frisch, a former Aspen City Councilman, will start with more money and name recognition than he had before. Politicos throughout Colorado and across the rest of the country also understand now that he’s not just a longshot anymore, he’s a contender.

Boebert, of Silt, understands her challenger more now too. She’s been fundraising off the prospect of a rematch for nearly a month.

“November’s election results show us that Boebert is weak and will be defeated,” Frisch said in his campaign announcement.

While pollsters assumed Boebert would hold a wide advantage among Republicans in her sprawling district, Frisch quickly closed the gap . County clerks took days longer than expected to tally the votes and the result was so tight it triggered an automatic recount. In the end, the congresswoman held her seat by 546 votes.

