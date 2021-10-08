Adaptive Action Sports to host fundraiser Saturday

Joe Pleban of Silverthorne races at the World Para Snowboard World Cup in Colere, Italy. last winter.

Alessandro Scarpa/Courtesy photo

The Copper Mountain Resort-based Adaptive Action Sports organization will hold a fundraiser in conjunction with Silverthorne Car Wash on Saturday, Oct. 9, ahead of a 2020-21 winter season that will culminate with the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics in China.

The car wash will take place at Silverthorne Car Wash, 241 Adams Ave., Silverthorne. The fundraiser will run all day, and Silverthorne Car Wash will donate 50% of proceeds from the day’s business to Adaptive Action Sports.

Money raised will benefit Adaptive Action Sports with providing recreation programs and high-level snowboard training for youths, young adults and wounded veterans living with permanent physical disabilities.

Adaptive Action Sports was founded in 2005 by Daniel Gale and three-time Paralympic snowboarder Amy Purdy to help create opportunities for individuals with physical disabilities to get involved in skateboarding and snowboarding as well as other action sports.