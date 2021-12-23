Adopt an Angel program increases donations of toys and clothing

Toys and clothing are seen at the Silverthorne Pavilion Tuesday, Dec. 14, for Rotary Club of Summit County’s annual Adopt an Angel program. The event served 771 children from 375 families.

Stu Dearnley/Courtesy photo

Rotary Club of Summit County’s annual Adopt an Angel program served 771 children from 375 families this year by giving away toys and clothing to people in need. The organization took over the program in 2020 and served 567 children in 259 families.

Parents who showed up at the Silverthorne Pavilion on Dec. 14 got a choice of coat and toy. Roughly one-third of coats went to adults, which was a new twist on the program to better serve families’ needs. Additionally, for every $100 donated, the club was able to buy six coats and donate them to locals in need.