Adopt an Angel program increases donations of toys and clothing
Rotary Club of Summit County’s annual Adopt an Angel program served 771 children from 375 families this year by giving away toys and clothing to people in need. The organization took over the program in 2020 and served 567 children in 259 families.
Parents who showed up at the Silverthorne Pavilion on Dec. 14 got a choice of coat and toy. Roughly one-third of coats went to adults, which was a new twist on the program to better serve families’ needs. Additionally, for every $100 donated, the club was able to buy six coats and donate them to locals in need.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.