AE2S hires engineering technician for Keystone location

Scott Swedberg has been hired by Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services to work at the engineering consulting firm's Keystone office as an engineering technician.
Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, an engineering consulting firm known as AE2S, has hired Scott Swedberg to be the engineering technician to work at the firm’s office in Keystone.

Swedberg graduated from Montana Technological University with a Bachelor of Science in environmental engineering. He also holds an ecological restoration technical certificate.

Swedberg will be working on AE2S’s drinking water and water resources projects while in Keystone. 

