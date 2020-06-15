AE2S hires engineering technician for Keystone location

Scott Swedberg has been hired by Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services to work at the engineering consulting firm's Keystone office as an engineering technician.

Courtesy AE2S

Swedberg graduated from Montana Technological University with a Bachelor of Science in environmental engineering. He also holds an ecological restoration technical certificate.

Swedberg will be working on AE2S’s drinking water and water resources projects while in Keystone.